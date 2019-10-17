Hudson Valley Native Jay Leno To Appear In Area

Fans of Jay Leno who have been missing him on late-night TV will have a chance to catch his new act in person when he makes an appearance at the Ulster Performing Arts Center.

The comedian and New Rochelle native is scheduled to appear on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston during a show presented by the Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie.

A stand-up comedian for years, Leno is best known for "The Tonight Show," which he hosted for more than 20 years after taking the reins from legendary host Johnny Carson.

True fans will know that Leno hosted until he was inched out in 2009 by Conan O'Brien, who only lasted a year. Leno returned in 2010 and stayed until he was inched out once again, this time in favor of "Saturday Night Live" funnyman Jimmy Fallon.

Since then, Leno has been busy with stand-up shows, appearing on the TV show "Last Man Standing," and of course, hosting his car show, "Jay Leno's Garage."

Friday's show kicks off at 8 p.m. with opening musical act Gold Hope Duo.

Tickets for the show -- $125, $95 and $75 -- can be purchased in person at the Bardavon Box Office (35 Market Street in Poughkeepsie) and at the UPAC Box Office (601 Broadway in Kingston).

Tickets can also be purchased from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com and 1-800-745-3000.

