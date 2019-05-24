Don’t Overlook This Clover: Pit Bull Needs A Forever Home

Clovers, particularly the four-leaf variety, are supposed to bring you luck, not need some good fortune of their own. But that’s exactly what Clover, a 12-year-old pit bull needs–some luck finding her loving, forever home for her golden years.

Originally rescued from a shelter in Alabama, Clover was used as a breeder for dog fights. It’s not known how many litters she might have had, but consider a worse case scenario: A pit bull like Clover can theoretically have three litters per year and is often kept at it until 10 years old in the dog fighting world.

Can you resist this smile?

Clover came to A Good Dog Shelter (profiled in “Find Your New Best Friend Through A Good Dog Rescue" ) for a second time five months ago. Her owner, who had adopted Clover from A Good Dog Rescue initially, had to bring her back due to family reasons.

“Clover is such a sweet, friendly and loving dog,” said Lisa Smith, owner of A Good Dog Rescue and Canine Kindergarten (which now only has one location in Verplanck). “She loves belly rubs and rolling around in the grass. All the kids who come by love her.”

Clover is house-trained, crate-trained, relatively healthy for her age and quiet. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

“Our best guess is she wasn’t exposed to other dogs when she was two to four months old–a critical time for dog socialization,” said Smith. “She’s fine here with other dogs, but in the home she never learned to share."

And at 12, Clover doesn’t have many years left sadly; the lifespan of a pit bull averages anywhere from 8 to 14 years.

“If you look into her eyes, you’ll see how special she is,” said Smith. "Her eyes really tell a lot about her soul.

“We just want to do a great thing for this dog and not put her back into the system she’s already come from. We would love for her to spend her golden years in a home knowing love, being part of a family.”

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Clover, visit A Good Dog Rescue on Facebook or call Lisa Smith at (914) 469-6605

