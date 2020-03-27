Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Eighth Fatality Reported In Rockland County
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Is It Safe To Have Sex During Pandemic? Health Department Offers Advice

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Photo Credit: Pixabay

As thousands of people find themselves at home and pent up during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, health officials say sex is okay, but sex with yourself is best.

In an often graphic memo, the New York Department of Health officials said staying home and minimizing contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

But can you have sex?

Yes, they say, but first, you need to know what's safe.

Of course, don't have sex with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, to be sure and wash your hands and any sex toys for at least 20 seconds beforehand.

The memo says health officials know that the virus can spread through direct contact with saliva or mucus.

"You are your safest sex," the memo says. "Masturbation will not spread COVID-19."

The next safest partner is someone you live with. Having close contact — including sex -- with only a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19, the memo said.

Don't have sex with anyone outside your household or close circle, and keep the number of people you have sex with as low as possible, they added.

If you usually meet your sex partner online or make a living by having sex, consider taking a break from in-person dates.

"Video dates, sexting or chat rooms may be options for you," the memo said.

And remember: Washing up before and after sex is more important than ever, and if you watch pornography using a computer, disinfect keyboards and touch screens.

That's about covers the rules, but they added, the best practice is to avoid sex if anyone feels any symptoms at all.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.