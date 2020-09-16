Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Percentage Concerned Of Exposure While Food Shopping, New Study Shows

Christina Coulter
An infographic provided by Acosta
An infographic provided by Acosta Photo Credit: Acosta

Forty-five percent of those surveyed cited concerns about exposure to COVID-19 when food shopping at the grocery store, according to a survey conducted by Acosta.

However, 55 percent of shoppers are preparing and eating meals at home more often; according to polling results, 44 percent of those surveyed reported that they ate breakfast at home every day, as opposed to 33 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

Thirty-one percent are eating lunch at home every day, compared to a pre-pandemic 18 percent, and 33 percent are eating dinner at home in comparison to an earlier 21 percent. 

Thirty-five percent of those shoppers, according to the survey, have developed a new passion for cooking as a byproduct of doing so more frequently. A quarter of respondents, though, are sick of cooking for themselves. 

“With more than half of consumers eating at home more often and some with less money to spend, there are a myriad of challenges and opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to navigate,” said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. “Foodservice sales surpassed retail food & beverage sales in 2015 and were expected to continue to gain share, until the pandemic hit. 

"Now, even the best-case scenario for foodservice will end the year in the red. Other trends, like e-commerce, have been accelerated, with online food, beverage and alcohol spend expected to increase 30% this year.”

After the pandemic ends, according to the survey, a large swathe of shoppers plan on cooking for themselves more frequently; 49 percent of those surveyed, for example, plan on exclusively cooking and eating breakfast in their own kitchens. 

Respondents cited fear of COVID-19 and a desire to save money as their reasoning for this prediction of their future habits.

