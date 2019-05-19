Caribe On The Hudson Offers Riverside Dining In Haverstraw

Caribe on the Hudson, newly opened in Haverstraw, offers guests the distinct pleasure of enjoying an authentic Caribbean dining experience while overlooking the Hudson River.

Located at 4 Main Street, Caribe on the Hudson provides an expansive menu with classic appetizers like empanadas, crab cakes and bacon-wrapped shrimp alongside chef-crafted salads, entrees, grilled specialties, seafood and desserts.

Though Yelp reviews are scarce with this newly opened eatery, it’s managed to hold down a four-star rating with praise for both its food and service quality.

“Attended a wedding anniversary brunch. The place was nicely decorated and the staff was very attentive. The owner provided good service and was friendly with the guests…The music was to our liking and there are several TV's to view. Weather permitting, there is also a patio to enjoy. In all, I think I found a new place to visit in Rockland County!” wrote Namzug R. in a May 5 Yelp review.

Caribe on the Hudson also features a full bar and offers online ordering, which is available on the website.

Caribe on the Hudson is open Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. For more information, visit the website .

