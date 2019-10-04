Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Bon Secours Sleep Disorder Institutes Earn American Academy Of Sleep Medicine Accreditation

by Bon Secours Charity Health System
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
A private bedroom at Good Samaritan Hospital's Sleep Disorder Institute.
A private bedroom at Good Samaritan Hospital's Sleep Disorder Institute. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System

The Bon Secours Sleep Disorder Institutes at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick and Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, all members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), were recently granted a five-year reaccreditation term by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) for all categories of sleep studies.

A sleep study is a non-invasive test performed overnight that evaluates factors such eye movement, blood oxygen levels, heart and breathing rates, snoring and body movements during the stages of sleep to seek out any disruptions or irregularities.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in recognition of our dedication to evolving patient care,” said Mary P. Leahy, MD, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System. “This accreditation signifies our continued commitment to delivering superior care, advanced technology and a highly-skilled team focused on improving the quality of life for our patients.”

The Bon Secours Sleep Disorder Institute teams prioritize patients of all ages by delivering exceptional sleep-diagnostic services and treatments to improve quality of life. The team of professionals at all three locations evaluates a variety of sleep disorders including: obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, insomnia, restless leg syndrome, periodic limb movement disorder, parasomnias and narcolepsy.

AASM accreditation is a gold seal that patients can rely on as an indicator of the highest level of diagnostic evaluation and patient safety. This accreditation reflects a commitment to ensuring that sleep disorder patients receive the highest quality of care and serves as an indicator to referring physicians, other providers, insurers and patients that the sleep facility upholds the standards required for AASM accreditation.

Bon Secours Sleep Disorder Institute physicians have credentials in sleep medicine, internal medicine, pulmonary disease, critical care and pediatric pulmonary care. Doctors are complemented by a staff of credentialed and expertly trained technologists.

The Sleep Centers at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie and HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Ave Campus in Kingston, all members of WMCHealth, are also accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

For more information about WMCHealth sleep centers, call:

• Good Samaritan Hospital: 845.368.5512

• St. Anthony Community Hospital: 866.857.6080

• Bon Secours Community Hospital: 800.540.4485

• Westchester Medical Center: 914.493.1105

• MidHudson Regional Hospital: 845.431.8214

• HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus: 845.338.2500

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

