Bombay Grill Serves Up Family-Friendly Gourmet Indian Fare In New City

New City’s Bombay Grill has been serving up gourmet Indian food in a family friendly setting for nearly a decade.

Located at 261 S. Little Tor Road, Bombay Grill has garnered a 4/5-star rating on Yelp with upwards of 300 reviews. Offering an a la carte menu as well as both buffet and takeout options, the eatery truly has something for everyone.

Whether you enjoy milder dishes like tandoori chicken and kabobs or spicier options like chicken vindaloo and shrimp tikka masala, Bombay Grill has a menu that can satisfy your craving for traditional Indian fare.

“My favorite Indian food in Rockland County. Excellent food, excellent customer service and well-priced buffet meals,” wrote Olivia B. in a Yelp review from Feb. 23.

Bombay Grill is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the website .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.