Area Eatery Offers Unique, One Stop Dine-Around Experience

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Exit 4 Food Hall is a must for food lovers.
Exit 4 Food Hall is a must for food lovers. Photo Credit: Yelp

If you're looking for a food experience that offers a little of everything, using fresh, local ingredients in a sustainable setting with a small carbon footprint, then Exit 4 in Northern Westchester is your kind of place.

Exit 4, located on Main Street in Mount Kisco is just a couple of turns off both the Saw Mill Parkway and Interstate 684's Bedford exit, which is -- you guessed it -- Exit 4.

You can find everything from fried rice to mac and cheese donuts, duck tacos, truffle fries, Asian meatballs, coal fire pizzas, homemade pasta, and much more.

The owners say their philosophy is to leave the smallest carbon footprint possible while offering "slow food, fast" in a casual and communal experience.

A sampling of the food available.

Yelp

It's a favorite with local foodies and with Yelpers alike.

"First time at Exit 4, which holds the incredible trifecta of amazing food, service & professionalism," said one Yelper.

And while the food is the main stage at Exit 4, the importance of climate change and making sure they play their part is also huge. 

For example, the restaurant serves all their wine and beer on tap (no bottle waste); and filtered water in glass, reusable bottles (no plastic bottle waste); and by using Green Boxes (a box that serves as plates).

Another Yelper said: "Love this place. Food is great."

While still another praised their chocolate truffle and kimchi Rueben sandwich said: "Great place if you're looking for a quick bite to eat with a lot of variety and really good quality and great service."

Mac and cheese donut

Yelp

The restaurant is set up with nine food stations offering different types of food. With signs directing to each.

"Great place! You can get anything from pizza to sushi," A Yelp! reviewer said. "The place is set up with different food stations and each station is delicious. I've been there multiple times and love it. My favorite is their pink lady roll and their selection of poke bowls."

Coal-fired pizza.

Yelp

Prices are moderate. Kid-friendly. COVID guidelines followed. Takeout is available. 

The restaurant's address is 153 East Main St., in Mount Kisco.

