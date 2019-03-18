700-Plus To Compete In Biggest Ever American Crossword Puzzle Tournament In Area

Westchester resident and New York Times crossword editor Will Shortz will be directing the 42nd annual American Crossword Puzzle Tournament.

The tournament, which Shortz, of Pleasantville, says is “the biggest one ever,” will take place between Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24 at the Marriott Hotel in Stamford. Upwards of 700 contestants from 37 states, D.C., six Canadian provinces, Bermuda and the U.K. have registered.

Puzzlemakers have created a total of eight crosswords for contestants to solve over the course of the three-day tournament. Each has a time limit of between 15 and 45 minutes, and contestants will be judged based on both speed and accuracy.

The top three contestants will solve a final puzzle Sunday at 12 p.m. while standing at giant boards for others to watch. Similar to a sporting event, the final puzzle is announced live. The contestants are also required to wear headsets in order to block sounds.

The prizes for this event total more than $10,000 and will be awarded to winners in 22 separate categories of skill, region, and age. The final winner will receive $5,000.

Registration will be open until the start of the event. For more information, click here .

