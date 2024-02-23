Know A Spot? ‘Best NY Burger’ Competition Taking Nominations

Nominations are open for the New York Beef Council’s eighth annual “Best New York Burger” competition.

Hopeful restaurateurs and their dedicated followers have until Friday, March 1 to toss their names into the running. Voting will take place between Wednesday, March 6 and Monday, April 1.

The top 10 burger joints will then get an anonymous visit from judges sometime during the month of April. During their covert operations, judges will score hamburgers based on factors like taste, presentation, creativity, and service.

Finally, on Wednesday, May 1, one lucky restaurant will be crowned best burger in the state for 2024, and along with it receive some massive bragging rights and plenty of online buzz.

In order to qualify for the contest, burgers must be 100 percent beef – sorry, no tofu burgers allowed. They can include any combination of condiments, cheeses, and toppings as long as everything is served between a bread product or served open-faced.

So, what exactly does a winning burger look like?

In 2023, Syracuse’s Ale ‘n Angus Pub took the top honors with its Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger, made with a ½ Angus patty topped with pecan smoked shoulder bacon, Ale n Angus burger sauce, and American and pepper jack cheeses served on an inverted buttery croissant roll. Yum.

“OMG it was so juicy,” one Washington, DC resident wrote on the eatery’s Yelp page.

Know a spot that could possibly take the crown? Submit your nomination on the New York Beef Council’s website.

