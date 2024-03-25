Hudson Valley Man Charged In Hit-Run Death Of SUNY Student, Police Say

The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictment and arrest of Ulster County resident Ty Kobelt, age 33, of Gardiner, on Friday, March 22 for the death of 22-year-old SUNY New Paltz student Raymond Rattray in January.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, and New Paltz Police began investigating Rattray’s death on Wednesday, Jan. 24 after he was found off the roadway by an individual walking along Route 208 in the town of New Paltz.

According to Sgt. Colin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Rattray's mother had reported him as a missing person to the New Paltz Police just hours before the discovery of his body.

Rattray was a Philosophy major, an Educational Opportunity Program student, a member of the men’s rugby club, and "a friend to many fellow New Paltz Hawks," the university said in a statement.

Through an extensive investigation, it was determined Rattray had been walking on Route 208 on Tuesday, Jan. 23 when he was struck by a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Kobelt, Reynolds said.

Detectives were able to identify and locate the vehicle involved within the first 15 hours of the investigation. Additionally, it was learned that Kobelt had taken steps to conceal the damage to his vehicle, police said.

Kobelt was charged with:

Manslaughter

Tampering with physical evidence

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

He was arraigned on Monday, March 25, and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on a $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said, “This is a tragic event for the SUNY New Paltz community and Ulster County. The carelessness shown to human life in several recent fatal hit-and-run accidents this year is unprecedented. Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Mr. Raymond Rattray.”

