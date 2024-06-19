High School Senior In Hudson Valley Killed In Crash Days Before Graduation

The single-vehicle incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 in Bedford Hills on Route 117 (Bedford Road), near Edna Street, between Valerio Court and Green Lane.

Joshua Martinez Arana and another Fox Lane High School senior were rushed to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where the 18-year-old Arana later died.

The identity of the other student has not yet been released.

"My sincere condolences to the family of Joshua Martinez Arana on the tragic loss of their son in an automotive accident this morning," State Sen. Pete Harckham said in a statement issued Tuesday evening. "My heart is with you in this difficult time, and we are all hoping for a speedy recovery of the other student involved in the accident.

According to Bedford Central Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Glass, counselors are available for students in the district.

Fox Lane's graduation ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 20.

According to the Bedford Police Department, the road was closed until 6:45 a.m. Tuesday during the accident investigation.

