Here's Timing For Memorial Day Showers, Possible Severe Storms, 5-Day Forecast

Ahead of the system's arrival, Sunday, May 26 will have a mix of sun and clouds, a high temperature in the low 80s, and calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and areas of fog lasting just after daybreak.

It will be cloudy throughout Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, but the entire morning should be precipitation-free.

The high temperature will be in the low 70s, but there will be high humidity.

Showers will arrive in the middle of the afternoon and continue through Monday evening. During that time, scattered thunderstorms are expected. Some of the storms could be severe with gusty winds, according to AccuWeather.com.

Generally, about an inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts.

The highest likelihood for storm activity is Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 28.

Showers could linger into the middle of Tuesday morning before skies gradually become partly to mostly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low 80s, but it will be breezy and less humid.

Wednesday, May 29 during the day with comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s.

Clouds will become mostly cloudy Wednesday evening and there could be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Thursday, May 30 with the high temperature in the low 70s.

