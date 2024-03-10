'George Rule' Revoking House Access For Ousted Members Proposed After Sotu Surprise: Report

According to Google data, searches for the term “House floor privileges” spiked dramatically during President Biden’s national address Thursday night, March 7.

The reason, no doubt, was Santos himself, who was all smiles seated in the House chamber while donning a rhinestone necklace and flashy silver shoes.

His attendance understandably left many confused, given the 35-year-old Republican’s historic ouster from his 3rd District seat representing parts of Nassau County and Queens amid growing accusations he had committed federal crimes.

But it turns out the disgraced politician was perfectly within his rights to be there; as a former member, his House floor privileges remain intact unless he’s convicted of a crime.

Among the House members to voice their disapproval of Santos’ appearance was New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, whose 15th District represents the Bronx.

“Expelled Congressman George Santos is disgracing the House Floor with his presence,” he said on X. “He should be expelled from the House Floor.”

Torres followed up his rebuke by introducing a new House rule that would revoke the floor privileges for expelled members of the chamber, Punchbowl News reports.

The new rule would be known as the “GEORGE rule” – Getting Expelled Officially Revokes Guaranteed Entry.

It remains to be seen how much support the rule change will garner from Republicans, whose vote to oust Santos ultimately slimmed their already razor thin majority in the House.

Santos is facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. His trial is scheduled to start in September.

On Thursday, he announced that he was launching a primary challenge against Republican Rep. Nick LaLota for his 1st District seat representing eastern Suffolk County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.