Facebook Marketplace Sting Nabs Deadbeat Dad From Region, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Marcus Molnar, age 46, of Barryville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 24, for failure to pay child support.

Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Molnar is alleged to owe over $8700 in child support payments and has been hiding out in Wayne County, Pennsylvania since September of 2023.

Deputies noticed recently that Molnar had placed a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Porsche automobile for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The deputies posed as potential buyers and contacted Molnar who agreed to meet them on Dry Brook Road in Barryville, Chaboty said.

Around 2:15 pm deputies drove to the location in an undercover pickup truck. When Molnar approached the pickup truck, the deputies, who were in uniform, jumped out and made the arrest, he added.

Molnar was sent to the Sullivan County Jail for 60 days, per the warrant, Chaboty said.

Chaboty said Molnar is also wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on a warrant charging theft of property. He is being held as a fugitive from justice pending further court action.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff says his office has been “on a roll” lately executing five child support arrest warrants in the last 10 days. With several more warrants in the pipeline.

The Sheriff acknowledged Sgt. Blake Starner who led the agency’s efforts to hold “deadbeat parents” accountable.

