Drugged Driving: Haverstraw Man Flees During Traffic Stop In Stony Point, Hits School Bus

The incident took place in Rockland County around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 on Route 9W in Stony Point when an officer noticed a car on Route 9W with no front plate and no registration sticker.

He conducted a traffic stop and as he walked up to the car the man sped off heading for the town of Haverstraw, according to Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

The man, who was identified as Israel Figueroa Rivera, age 58, of Haverstraw, was driving at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles in the middle lane and running red lights, Becker added.

The officer stopped the pursuit due to the dangerous situation, police said.

A short time later Rivera side-swiped a vehicle and then collided with a full-size school bus occupied with just the driver, Becker said.

Rivera jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot before he was apprehended by officers.

Becker said during Rivera's arrest police found he was in possession of cocaine and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

He was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of stolen property

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

DWAI Drugs

Mulitple traffic tickets

Rivera was remanded to the Rockland County Jail due to his four prior felony convictions.

