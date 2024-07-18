Driver Critical Following 3-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

The collision occurred in Orange County around 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, on Route 211 West in Wallkill.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the Wallkill Police, officers arrived to investigate the crash and found that one driver of a motorcycle was suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown and is listed in critical condition, McLymore said.

New York State Police accident reconstruction arrived to assist with the investigation.

The investigation into this accident is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

