Death Of Elementary School Student Under Investigation In Hudson Valley

In a statement released by Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylweski on Tuesday, June 6, he revealed that the department is investigating the death of 10-year-old Lukas Illesecas, who attended Hillcrest Elementary School.

Dylweski added that the death is "still actively being investigated" and that no "definitive conclusions" have been made.

In a GoFundMe page created to raise money for the Illesecas family, organizer Christian Illescas wrote that Lukas was a victim of bullying and was "robbed of his future."

"He will never get to graduate with his friends, make memories alongside his family, and have a life full of choices and adventure!" Illescas added.

As of Tuesday, June 6, the fundraiser had raised more than $12,500, exceeding the $10,000 goal.

Police have not yet released any more information about Lukas's death, but are asking community members to keep his family in their thoughts.

"Please continue to support the Illesecas family during this difficult time," Dylweski wrote in his statement on Tuesday.

