How Sweet: NY Educator Named 'Teacher Of The Year' By Cookie Chain Crumbl

Just in time for National Teacher Appreciation Day, cookie chain Crumbl announced the winners of its “Teacher of the Year” awards, given to educators “for their extraordinary commitment to their classrooms.”

In New York, the honor went to Monroe County teacher Dan Graf at State Road Elementary School in Webster.

Recipients were selected from a pool of over 6,000 nominations that included testimonials from parents, students, colleagues, and friends. They were chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, three Canadian provinces, and Puerto Rico.

Winners will receive a cash award and a classroom cookie party hosted by, you guessed it, Crumbl.

“Crumbl is deeply grateful for the opportunity to shine a spotlight on these heroes,” the company said in a statement. “Their dedication to supporting their local communities is inspiring.”

View the complete list of winners on Crumbl’s website.

Founded in Utah in 2017, Crumbl is known for its rotating selection of cookies that are served in its signature pink boxes. The company operates over 1,000 locations in the United States and Canada.

