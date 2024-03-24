Chuck Scarborough To Mark 50 Years With Wnbc: 'Giant In American Journalism'

To commemorate the 80-year-old Scarborough's lengthy career, NBC 4 New York will hold a ceremony on Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m. during which the Empire State Building will be illuminated in the journalist's honor. Those who want to watch this special event can stream it live on the station's "NBC New York News" channel.

Additionally, at 4 p.m. on Monday, the network will start airing a week of feature stories on the streaming channel that will take a deep look at Scarborough's most memorable on-air moments and televised vignettes featuring well-wishes from prominent individuals.

Finally, on Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m., WNBC will air a half-hour tribute to Scarborough on both the station's over-the-air and digital platforms. The tribute, hosted by WNBC News Anchor David Ushery, will take a look at iconic moments throughout Scarborough's career and will feature interviews from his past and present colleagues.

Scarborough, who began his career with WNBC on March 25, 1974, has become a familiar face to viewers across the Tri-State region over his decades-long career, which began at WLOX-TV in Biloxi, Mississippi. He also spent time at networks in Atlanta and Boston before landing at WNBC, where he started by anchoring the news from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center.

Scarborough now anchors News 4 New York at 6 p.m. every weeknight.

Throughout his career, Scarborough, a Fairfield County resident who lives in Stamford and spends summers in the town of Southampton on Long Island, has won several awards for his work. This includes a National Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award for his Hurricane Sandy coverage and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for his COVID-19 coverage. Scarborough is a former resident of Westchester County, living in Bronxville.

NBC 4 New York President Eric Lerner praised Scarborough's impressive legacy.

"Chuck Scarborough is a giant in American journalism and the face of television news for generations of viewers, including me. He is also the longest-serving television anchor in the largest, most prestigious television market in America – making his 50-year anniversary even more remarkable," Lerner said.

He continued, "This is a milestone that may never be broken and a wonderful testament to Chuck’s life-long passion for storytelling, his commitment to journalistic excellence, and the deep admiration he holds among all of us.”

Fans of Scarborough can click here to access NBC's archived video content from 1974 to the present day.

