Capital Region Town Bookkeeper Tried Giving Himself Pay Raise, Police Say

Columbia County resident Donald Pierro, age 70, of Hillsdale, was arrested Friday, March 22, on suspicion of attempted grand larceny and related charges.

Greene County Sheriff’s officials said a Town of Athens employee contacted the agency on Monday, March 18, reporting a possible theft by Pierro, the bookkeeper to Town Supervisor Michael Pirrone.

An investigation found that Pierro altered town payroll records in an attempt to benefit himself, deputies said.

Officials did not say when the alleged alterations were made or how they were discovered.

Pierro is charged with the following:

Attempted grand larceny (felony)

Falsifying business records (felony)

Official misconduct (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in the Town of Athens Court and released on his own recognizance. It was not immediately clear whether he’s still employed by the Town of Athens.

Daily Voice reached out to Supervisor Pirrone, but he declined to comment.

