New Amazon Delivery Station In Area Will Create 350 Jobs

Amazon's new delivery station in the area will create 350 new jobs, all with a salary of at least $15 per hour, and hundreds of driver opportunities.

Packages brought to 181,700 square-foot building in Orange County on 500 Hudson Valley Avenue in New Windsor from Amazon's Fulfillment and Sortation centers will be loaded into delivery vehicles and ferried to their final destinations.

“Amazon is a major employer in the U.S. and will only continue to grow as an economic powerhouse," said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. "I look forward to seeing Amazon succeed and appreciate the investment that this established and respected company has made in Orange County.

"The arrival of Amazon is a win-win for everyone involved and I know that the company will flourish in Orange County be a benefit to our residents.”

To celebrate the launch of the New Windsor facility, Amazon donated and delivered over 200 turkeys to the Country Kids Food Pantry, the Life Restoration Church Food Pantry and the Newburgh Armory Unity Center.

Amazon has created 24,000 jobs in New York and invested over $7.1 billion across the state since 2010, according to the company. Indirectly, an additional 17,400 jobs in construction, logistics and professional services have been created and $5.7 billion has been funneled into the state's economy.

Those interested in careers at Amazon's New Windsor center can visit www.amazon.jobs, and those interested in delivery positions with Amazon Flex can visit flex.amazon.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.