Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Setting Fire To Ex-Girlfriend's Home In Area
Business

COVID-19: Pfizer Launches Clinical Trial For Vaccine Targeting Omicron Variant

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr US Secretary of Defense

New York-based Pfizer and its European partner BioNTech have launched a clinical study to evaluate a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant.

The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of an Omicron-based vaccine among healthy adults ages 18 through 55, Pfizer announced on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to a recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Omicron variant is estimated to have accounted for 99.5 percent of circulating variants of COVID-19 in the United States between Sunday, Jan. 9, and Saturday, Jan. 15.

Pfizer said up to 1,420 people will participate in the study.

“While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron," said Kathrin Jansen, the senior vice president and head of vaccine research & development at Pfizer, "we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in the future.

“Staying vigilant against the virus requires us to identify new approaches for people to maintain a high level of protection, and we believe developing and investigating variant-based vaccines, like this one, are essential in our efforts towards this goal.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.