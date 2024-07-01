Beloved Hudson Valley High School Student Dies At Age 16

Brooke Audrey D’Aleo, a student at John Jay High School in Lewisboro, died on Thursday, June 27 at the age of 16 after a battle with leukemia, according to her obituary.

Born in 2007, D’Aleo began life as a joyful baby, "always smiling and giggling," her obituary said.

As the years went on, she grew into a role model for her younger sister and best friend, Paige, and became known for her selflessness and deep caring for her friends' and family's feelings.

Her friendly personality also meant she easily developed plenty of long-lasting friendships with her classmates and teachers at John Jay.

During her time at the school, she also proved herself to be hardworking, vowing to attend her classes over virtual Zoom meetings while hospitalized following her cancer diagnosis.

She was also a standout athlete, becoming skilled at softball when she started playing at age 4.

However, she was an even better teammate, always cheering on her fellow players, even through her fight with cancer.

According to her obituary, she had vowed to graduate with her class and become a pediatric oncology nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan to help other children through their cancer battles.

"Brooke never let cancer diminish her spirit or change her bright outlook on life," her obituary read, adding, "Anyone who knew her quickly fell in love with her uniquely warm and genuine soul."

A service for D’Aleo will be held on Monday, July 1, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah, 4 Woods Bridge Rd.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary's R.C. Church in Ridgefield, Connecticut at 55 Catoonah St.

Click here to read D’Aleo's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.