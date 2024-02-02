3 Charged In Stabbing At Hudson Valley Amazon Facility

The incident took place in Dutchess County at the Amazon warehouse in the town of East Fishkill around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to Chief Derrick Cuccia of the town of East Fishkill Police, officers responded to the warehouse for a report of a stabbing. They found one man with a wound on his hand from a switchblade knife and were told that an Amazon employee, identified as Jelani J. Senior, age 20, address unknown, was the aggressor.

An investigation by East Fishkill detectives found that Senior had gotten into a gray sedan with Massachusetts with a woman driver and passenger, the chief said.

A search of the parking lot turned up the vehicle and the suspect, Cuccia said.

All three were arrested. Senior was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond.

The two women, identified as Arissa Anderson, age 22, address unknown, and Kemiesha May, age 20, address unknown, were both charged with assault and released on their own recognizance.

The case remains under investigation, Cuccia said.

The department thanked the New York State Police for their assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

