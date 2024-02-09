2 Men, Juvenile, Nabbed In Haverstraw Gang Assault, Stabbing, Police Say

Rockland County residents Said Diaz, age 19; David Ramirez, age 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Haverstraw, were charged on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for the Saturday, Feb. 3 attack in the area of 17 West Broad St., in Haverstraw.

According to Capt. John Gould of the Haverstraw Police, the victim was allegedly assaulted by the three sustaining physical injuries.

During the altercation, it is alleged that the 17-year-old attempted to stab the victim multiple times. The victim's large puffer-style jacket sustained multiple cuts around the torso. One of the stabbing attempts was stopped by the victim's wallet which was in his pocket, Gould said.

Following an investigation, all three were taken into custody, Gould added.

The juvenile was charged with:

Attempted murder

Attempted gang assault

Attempted assault

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

He was remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

Diaz was charged with:

Attempted gang assault

Attempted assault

Assault

He was held on a $20,000 bond.

Ramirez was charged with:

Attempted gang assault

Attempted assault

Assault

He was held on a $15,000 bond.

