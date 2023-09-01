Serious Wallkill Crash Injures 6, Including 12-Year-Old Boy

The incident took place in Orange County on Route 17 near Exit 119 in the town of Wallkill around 8:15 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1.

A preliminary investigation found that a Honda Pilot vehicle traveling with six occupants exited the roadway and flipped several times, causing two of the occupants to be ejected from the vehicle, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

One of the ejected was a 12-year-old boy who was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition. The vehicle’s other occupants were transported for treatment at Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please call the State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.

