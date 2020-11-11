Woman Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash

A woman was killed in an early morning three-vehicle crash in the area.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Dutchess County, on Route 9G just north of West Market Street/Route 199 in the town of Red Hook.

An initial investigation by state police shows Ulster County resident Dino J. Macaluso, age 54, of Saugerties, was operating a 2005 GM Envoy northbound on State Route 9G when he entered the southbound lane and struck two vehicles.

Both southbound vehicles were slowing for a red traffic signal at the Route 9G and West Market intersection, according to police.

Macaluso first struck a 2010 Toyota Prius head-on before colliding with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra behind the Prius, police said.

The operator of the Toyota Prius, Sheryl Griffith, age 75, of Red Hook, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, said police.

Macaluso was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital by Northern Dutchess Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Elantra was transported to the MidHudson Regional Hospital by the Tivoli Fire Department, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tivoli Fire Department, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, Red Hook Police Department, Red Hook Fire Department, and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office were all on scene rendering aid.

This investigation remains ongoing.

