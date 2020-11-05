Police: Man Killed After Being Hit By School Bus While Going Through Stop Sign On Bike Path

A bicyclist was killed after going through a stop sign into the path of an oncoming bus, according to police.

The 54-year-old male bicyclist was reportedly traveling in Ulster County northeast on Kingston's new Greenline bike path along Greenkill Avenue, which runs along the right side of the road on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The bicyclist, Kingston Police said, passed through a stop sign and into the path of an oncoming school bus that was turning right onto Wilbur Avenue from Greenkill Avenue, fell off his bicycle and was run over by the bus.

Police said they arrived at the scene at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The bicyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, and suffered serious internal injuries, which he succumbed to after being transported to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Hospital in Kingston.

The bus driver, operating with Birnie Bus Company, was a 43-year-old woman from Rosendale, in Ulster County, according to police.

The bicyclist failed to yield right of way to the oncoming bus, according to police, and no ticket was issued to the bus driver. However, the Kingston Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.