Parolee Nabbed With Gun, Drugs In Newburgh, Police Say

A 23-year-old Hudson Valley parolee was allegedly nabbed with a loaded semi-automatic pistol and drugs after police received a narcotics complaint.

The incident took place in Orange County around 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the area of William Street and Benkard Avenue in the city of Newburgh.

Newburgh Police said they attempted to stop parolee Kadeem Knight, of Newburgh, after receiving a narcotics complaint.

When officers attempted to stop Knight, he engaged officers in a brief foot pursuit before his apprehension, police said.

As a result of an investigation, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a significant amount of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered, police said.

Knight was turned over to the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the US Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.