Newburgh Trio Busted With 6 Guns, Police Say

Three Hudson Valley men were arrested in a week and nabbed with a total of six guns.

The arrests took place in Orange County during the week of Monday, Aug. 15, in the City of Newburgh.

During an operation with New York State Police, the City of Newburgh Police recovered six illegal handguns from the area of 104 William St:

According to Newburgh Police, the guns recovered included:

Smith & Wesson .38 special air weight revolver

Smith and Wesson .40 SD40 VE semi-automatic pistol

Defaced 9mm Glock 43X semi-automatic pistol

9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol

Phoenix Arms .22 Caliber semi-automatic pistol

Polytechnologies P80 9mm semi-automatic pistol

Additionally, a large quantity of money and illegally possessed narcotics were recovered, police said.

Those arrested, all from the city of Newburgh, included:

Davon Waddell, age 24

Aljean Cromartie, age 20

Palmis Byrd, age 28

All three were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as other charges.

