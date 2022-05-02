Newburgh Man Nabbed For DWI Accused Of Making $14.8K In Fraudulent Deposits

Contact Us
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man who is under investigation for more than $14,800 in fraudulent deposits at Hudson Valley Credit Union.
Police in Orange County pulled over a 2019 Acura TL for a traffic violation on Washington Street in Newburgh at about 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, according to New York State Police.

The driver, identified as Nicholas Palm, of Newburgh, was found to be impaired by alcohol, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. 

Troopers subsequently learned that Palm was under investigation for fraudulent charges at numerous branches of Hudson Valley Credit Union, authorities said.

He allegedly made withdrawals and purchases from his account between February and March, making deposits that resulted in a loss of more than $14,800 to the credit union, authorities reported.

He was also charged with third-degree grand larceny, police said.

State Police said Palm was remanded to the Orange County Jail to await his arraignment.

