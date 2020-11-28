Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positivity Rate; Latest County Totals
Police & Fire

Man Charged With DUI After Telling Officers He Had Been Drinking, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Eric W. Duncan, 31, had extricated himself from his damaged vehicle before emergency services arrived at the scene in the vicinity of 104 Malden Turnpike in Saugerties at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Saugerties Police.
Eric W. Duncan, 31, had extricated himself from his damaged vehicle before emergency services arrived at the scene in the vicinity of 104 Malden Turnpike in Saugerties at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Saugerties Police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 31-year-old man with a suspended driver's license was arrested after injuring himself in a car wreck and admitting that he had been drinking alcohol to responding officers. 

Greene County resident Eric W. Duncan, of Catskill, had extricated himself from his damaged vehicle before emergency services arrived at the scene in the vicinity of 104 Malden Turnpike in Saugerties at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Saugerties Police. 

Duncan was charged with the misdemeanor of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for speeding.

His license had been suspended for previous offenses, police said. Duncan was brought to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for treatment for his injuries, where he refused to submit to chemical test to measure his blood alcohol content. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.