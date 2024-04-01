Traffic Alert: I-84 Lane Reductions Begin In Newburgh For Construction

The state Department of Transportation announced the highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Exit 32 (Route 747) and Exit 39 (Route 9W) in the town of Newburgh, weeknights beginning Monday, April 1, through Thursday, July 25, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., to accommodate construction work, weather permitting.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan for slowdowns and detours.

Drivers are urged to drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

