3 Injured In Shooting After HS Football Game Between Newburgh Free Academy, Warwick Valley

Three people were shot after a high school football game overnight in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 in Orange County at the Newburgh Free Academy when police say a fight broke out in the north parking lot after the game against visiting Warwick Valley High School.

Five shots were fired as soon as the fight broke out, according to Newburgh Police.

Officers on the scene who responded located the three victims: a 43-year-old woman who was shot in the foot, a 19-year-old woman who was shot in the thigh, and a 21-year-old man who was shot in the ankle, said police.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have yet been made related to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

A crowd of approximately 2,000 attended the game, according to police.

All activities at the Newburgh Free Academy main campus for Saturday, Oct. 1 have been canceled in the aftermath of the incident.

"Last night there was a shooting incident on the grounds on one our high school campuses, outside of the security perimeter for an event taking place," the Newburgh Enlarged City School District said in a statement. "We are thankful for the quick and thorough response of our local law enforcement agencies and security personnel.

"At this time, there is limited information that we can provide as we wait for a thorough investigation to be conducted.

"Our Critical Stress Management (CISM) Team is preparing to help students and families who may need support during this time. More specific information will be provided soon.

"We urge anyone with information about tonight’s incident to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.

"The violence in our community will not end unless we each take a stand against it."

