Middletown Man Sentenced For Possession of Gun, Drugs

Orange County resident Steven Bostic, age 41, of Middletown, was sentenced Monday, April 22, to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court on the evening of April 30, 2023, City of Newburgh Police Officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence in the City.

Upon arriving, officers heard yelling inside the home, and a man, later identified as Bostic initially refused to allow the police to enter but then relented.

The officers met with a woman with visible injuries and three young children, one of whom led the police to the Bostic’s bed, where the officers recovered a loaded revolver under a blanket, court records show..

DNA analysis later linked Bostic to the gun. While the charges on that case were pending, on June 21, 2023 members of the City of Newburgh Police Department spotted Bostic engaging in a narcotics transaction on City Terrace.

Police later recovered quantities of cocaine and fentanyl packaged for sale from his fanny pack.

At the plea proceeding, Bostic admitted to possessing both the loaded firearm as well as cocaine with the intent to sell it,

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigations, which led to the arrest of Bostic.

“Far too often, where we find illegally possessed firearms, we find drugs and drug dealers,” said Hoovler. “In this case, it was particularly egregious that the gun illegally possessed by the defendant was kept in close proximity to innocent children."

