COVID-19: Town Of New Windsor Cancels Meetings, Court, Parks & Recreation

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the town of Windsor is canceling numerous meetings and court appearances.

Town of New Windsor Supervisor George Meyers said Monday, March 16, that in order to limit exposure to town employees and the public, all Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings, public hearings and workshops are canceled until further notice.

In addition, all Justice Court appearances and hearings are canceled until further notice. The court will notify anyone scheduled for an appearance of a new date once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

All recreation and activities have been canceled as well as the annual Easter Egg hunt.

Residents or businesses that have business with town, Supervisor Meyers is requested to call, email and avoid coming to Town Hall or the Recreation Office.

anyone having business with the Town of New Windsor

New Windsor offers online utility bill payments, court fines and fees payments, online FOIL requests, online mapping, and more on its website at newwindsor-ny.gov .

New Windsor Police and New Windsor Ambulance have instituted health safety protocols to protect their members and provide uninterrupted service to residents and the general public.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.