North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

COVID-19: Spike In Orange County Cases Sparks Concern; New Breakdown By Town

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Friday, Sept. 25.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Friday, Sept. 25. Photo Credit: Orange County

Orange County has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the infection rate continues to climb.

There were 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, bringing the total to 11,955 positives tests since the pandemic began. There have been no new virus-related deaths since Thursday, Sept. 17, as the total sits at 498.

There are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with 16 under investigation with possible cases of COVID-19.

Of the 156,113 COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County, 7.7 percent of them have come back positive, though the daily infection rate has been on the rise.

The infection rate among those tested in Orange County over the past five days is as follows:

  • Sunday, Sept. 20: 1.4 percent;
  • Monday, Sept. 21: 1.0 percent;
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22: 1.9 percent;
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23: 2.6 percent;
  • Thursday, Sept. 24: 4.1 percent.

The average infection rate over the past seven days is at 2.2 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Friday, Sept. 25:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,665;
  • City of Middletown: 1,240;
  • Wallkill: 1,004;
  • Palm Tree: 986;
  • New Windsor: 942;
  • Newburgh: 812;
  • Montgomery: 686;
  • Warwick: 619;
  • Monroe: 614;
  • Goshen: 525;
  • Chester: 381;
  • Blooming Grove: 366;
  • Woodbury: 328;
  • Highlands: 251;
  • Wawayanda: 237;
  • Mount Hope: 210;
  • Cornwall: 168;
  • Hamptonburgh: 165;
  • City of Port Jervis: 147;
  • Crawford: 102;
  • Deerpark: 90;
  • Minisink: 88;
  • Greenville: 82;
  • Tuxedo: 74.

Statewide, there were 94,818 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 908 (0.95 percent) testing positive. There are currently 511 people hospitalized with the virus and there were seven new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,323,463 COVID-19 tests, with 453,755 testing positive. A total of 25,446 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

