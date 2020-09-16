Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
COVID-19: COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown By Town As Orange County Sees New Increase In Cases

Zak Failla
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Sept. 16 (darker spaces represent more cases).
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Sept. 16 (darker spaces represent more cases). Photo Credit: Orange County

There has been a minor uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as three municipalities now have had more than 1,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The New York Department of Health is reporting that there have been 35 new COVID-19 cases in Orange County, bringing the total to 11,711 positive results out of 145,498 tests that have been administered.

There are currently eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, with an additional 16 in Orange County hospitals and being investigated for possible COVID-19 cases. Since March, 497 in Orange County have died from COVID-19.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,645;
  • City of Middletown: 1,221;
  • Wallkill: 1,000;
  • New Windsor: 935;
  • Palm Tree: 908;
  • Newburgh: 803;
  • Montgomery: 681;
  • Warwick: 611;
  • Monroe: 594;
  • Goshen: 515;
  • Chester: 375;
  • Blooming Grove: 361;
  • Woodbury: 320;
  • Highlands: 251;
  • Wawayanda: 235;
  • Mount Hope: 208;
  • Cornwall: 167;
  • Hamptonburgh: 160;
  • City of Port Jervis: 147;
  • Crawford: 95;
  • Deerpark: 90;
  • Minisink: 88;
  • Greenville: 82;
  • Tuxedo: 73.

Statewide, 9,530,416 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Sept. 16, resulting in 446,366 cases. There have been 25,410 virus-related deaths in New York.

