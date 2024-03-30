New Hampton Woman Charged With Calling In Bomb Threat To Hospital

Orange County resident Donna Inga, age 64, of New Hampton was arrested on Wednesday, March 27.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the town of Wallkill Police, on Wednesday, March 20, members of the police department responded to a report of a bomb threat at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Town of Wallkill Police Department regarding a third-party caller receiving a voicemail indicating a bomb threat at the hospital, McLymore said.

An investigation disclosed that the phone call was placed from the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in Goshen. After conferring with Garnet Health Medical Center security management, members of the Wallkill Police, Garnet Health Medical Center’s security, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Chester K9 unit, and Village of Goshen K9 unit searched the exterior of buildings and grounds which failed to disclose any explosive device.

There were no reported injuries and no interruption in hospital services.

Following an investigation, Inga was identified and arrested.

She was released on an appearance ticket until her next court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.