Bomb Threat At Wallkill Hospital, No Explosive Devices Found, Police Say

A bomb threat at a Hudson Valley hospital caused a complete search of the building, but no explosives were found.

Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Orange County at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill on Wednesday, March 20.

Deputy Chief of Wallkill Police Antonino Spano, said the department received a call from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office alerting them to a caller indicating a bomb threat at the hospital.

Spano said the call was placed from the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in Goshen.

 After conferring with Garnet Health Medical Center security management, members of the Town of Wallkill Police, Garnet Health Medical Center’s Security, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Chester K9 unit, and Village of Goshen K9 unit searched the exterior of buildings and grounds which failed to disclose any explosive devices or people associated with the alleged crime, he added.

"There were no reported injuries and no interruption in hospital services," Spano said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

