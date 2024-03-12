Clear 36°

Middletown Man Charged With Stabbing At Wallkill Cocktail Lounge

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck at a cocktail lounge that has been the scene of another recent shooting and stabbing.

The site of the stabbing. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
The incident took place in Orange County around 4 a.m., Saturday, March 9 at Whispers Cocktail Lounge on Route 17 in the town of Wallkill.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the Wallkill Police, officers responded to the cocktail lounge for a report of a stabbing and found a 32-year-old Ellenville man suffering from a stab wound to his neck.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services. 

An investigation by Officer Jacqueline Doogan resulted in the arrest of Paul Washington, age 44, of Middletown. 

Doogan was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail until his next court appearance on Tuesday, March 12. 

