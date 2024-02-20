Clear 14°

2 Shot, 1 Stabbed Near Wallkill Bar

Two people were shot and one was stabbed outside of a popular Hudson Valley bar.

The area of the attacks.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Orange County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18 in the vicinity of Whispers Cocktail Lounge in the town of Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano, all three victims went to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

Two of the victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, and a third victim was being treated for a stab wound, Spano said. None of the injuries were life-threatening. 

The case is being investigated by the town of Wallkill detectives New York State Police, and the city of Middletown Police Department. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 845- 692-6757.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

