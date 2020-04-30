Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Black Bears Stuck In Shed Rescued By Troopers, Environmental Officers

Kathy Reakes
Two black bears stuck in a shed were saved by several law enforcement officers.
Two black bears stuck in a shed in the area were saved with help from a few law enforcement officers.

The bears were located in Sullivan County on Wednesday, April 15, in Rock Hill, said officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC Officers Glen Parker and Ricky Wood responded and found two yearling black bears stuck inside a shed.

The bears had knocked over a number of items inside the shed and were trapped inside.

With assistance from two New York State troopers, the officers were able to open the shed doors just wide enough for the bears to escape back into the nearby forest.

