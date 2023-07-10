Fatality Confirmed In Orange County After Severe Storms With Flash Flooding

Early Monday morning, July 10, in Orange County where the epicenter of the storm struck, there was one confirmed fatality on Sunday, July 9, and "storm and emergency officials remain on scene to conduct damage assessments," according to the county's emergency management office.

A State of Emergency remains in effect for the Highlands remains in place. Route 218 leading into West Point is closed after part of the roadway collapsed.

New York State Police said early Monday that troopers assisted dozens of motorists and are continuing a check of all remaining vehicles still stranded in the area to "ensure that there is no one left behind."

While showers lingered in parts of New York and western Connecticut early Monday morning, the bulk of the storm is now headed to New England, with heavy rain expected during the day in Boston.

