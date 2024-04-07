21-Year-Old Charged After SUV Crashes Into Town Of Newburgh Home

The chain of events began around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 in Orange County.

New York State Police troopers from the Montgomery barracks attempted to stop a 2018 Nissan Murano on Creek Run Road in the town of Newburgh for vehicle and traffic law violations.

The SUV failed to comply and fled from the troopers, state police said.

While attempting to elude the troopers, the operator of the vehicle, identified as Hector Balbuena, age 21, of Newburgh, lost control of the car and struck a house at Woodlawn Terrace in the town of Newburgh.

The crash caused significant damage to the home.

One occupant of the home received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Balbuena was removed from the vehicle and transported to St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for treatment of minor injuries.

Balbuena was treated and released into the custody of the New York State Police.

He was issued numerous vehicle and traffic law tickets and an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on Tuesday, May 7.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Newburgh Police and Fire and EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

