Work Nears Completion On 28-Story Apartment Tower In New Rochelle

A "topping out" ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 20 to celebrate the completion of the final floor of 247 North Avenue, an upcoming apartment tower in downtown New Rochelle developed by LRC Construction.

The development will include 307 luxury rental apartments in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with 31 of these units reserved for households earning 80 percent of the area median income.

The tower will also feature 1,800 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and parking for 257 vehicles, developers said.

Other amenities include co-working spaces; tenant lounges; an outdoor pool; a professionally designed fitness center; a yoga studio; a rooftop sky lounge; and a conservatory.

The tower is located less than two blocks from the New Rochelle train station.

"As general contractor of this outstanding project...We are very proud of our team of highly skilled and dedicated construction workers whose hard work is making this exciting and innovative residential project a reality," said LRC Construction President Peter Palazzo.

Developers did not give an estimated completion date.

