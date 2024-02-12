Victim's Cell Phone Stolen In New Rochelle Robbery: Suspect At Large

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 11 around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Huguenot Street and Centre Avenue in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

At that time, the suspect engaged in a physical scuffle with the victim and took their cell phone. The victim later refused any medical attention, Coyne said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man of unknown race.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

