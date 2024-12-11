Transformer Fire Sparks Near School In New Rochelle: Hundreds Without Power

The blaze happened on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11 on Pelham Road near Trinity Elementary School in New Rochelle, according to Con Edison.

As of Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., 528 customers were without power as a result of the incident.

The fire also affected Trinity Elementary, which experienced intermittent outages. Despite this though, the building was open and running and all students were safe, according to district officials. The school will dismiss at 11 a.m. for parent-teacher conferences, which was pre-planned.

Some who saw the fire posted videos on TikTok, including one from user PassengerEye:

Con Edison currently estimates that power will be restored by noon. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

