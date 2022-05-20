Contact Us
Traffic

Expect Delays: Stretch Of Hutchinson Parkway To Be Closed In New Rochelle

Zak Failla
The Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle
The Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An alert has been issued by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) advising that a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway will be closed for days.

Over the weekend, the southbound lanes of the parkway will be closed between Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in the City of New Rochelle and Exit 6 (East Lincoln Ave) in the City of Mount Vernon/Village of Pelham.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and last through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 23, weather permitting.

During the closure, motorists have been advised to utilize the signed detours for the Cross County Parkway.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are required to facilitate construction activities at Exit 6 in New Rochelle as part of an ongoing bridge replacement and rehabilitation project in the area. 

